Legendary R&B group Jagged Edge unveils a sensual music video for the emotionally-charged single, “Genie.” In true R&B fashion (matching outfits and bling), the quartet come front and center as they pour their heart out, telling suiters, “come on, take a chance on love.”

The visual follows the previously released clip for “Closest Thing to Perfect,” another female grabber.

Both singles will appear on Jagged Edge’s upcoming studio album, A Jagged Love Story, which was previously slated for release this summer but has been delayed.

“This is much about the joy we receive from the appreciation of our music,” the group announces via IG. “We truly thank each and everyone one of you fans for riding with us for this long. Yes the project is coming, we want to deliver a body of work you will appreciate. Luv y’all💞.”

See what kind of “Genie” JE is working with below: