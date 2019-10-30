LA-based sister duo Ceraadi contributes to the spooky season with their new music video for the single, “That’s What She’d Say,” a track from their latest EP, ‘Playlist.’

The visual highlights the revenge of a woman scorned in true horror film fashion. Things come to a head when Emaza sees her ex moving on with another girl, leading her to find out she has superpower strength by batting her ex’s head off with his own leg. Saiyr then runs over the identical twin who witnessed his brother being murdered, which was actually Emaza’s ex… mistaken identity. Despite the act of gore, the sisters remain smiling and dancing throughout the entire video. However, their vengeance sends them straight to a mental facility, where Saiyr learns of her superpower, laser eyes, and they are eventually sent to the electric chair. PLOT TWIST: it was all in Emaza’s imagination.

“Don’t you ever let a man get in your head,” the duo sings as they proceed to show you what will happen if you don’t heed their warning.

Watch the video for “That’s What She’d Say” below:

About Ceraadi: Siblings Saiyr and Emaza not only complement each other in terms of fashion, fire, and ferocity, but they also finish each other’s thoughts musically. Glued together by shared harmonies, Saiyr raps with tenacity and nimble wordplay, while Emaza belts with soul and spirit. Together, these two sides form one dynamic, diverse, and distinct whole.

They tapped into this energy as children back in Cedar Rapids. Inspired by mom’s favorite classic R&B and hip-hop, they listened to everyone from Destiny’s Child, Ciara, SWV, and Janet Jackson to Wu-Tang Clan, Jay-Z, and Lil’ Kim. Their mother presented music as a refuge in the face of turmoil and uncertainty. Relocating thousands of miles across the country away from a troublesome relationship in 2008, Ceraadi and mom left with $900 between them and stayed in low-rent motels on the trip. Eventually, they ended up in Long Beach, CA before settling in South Central. Around the same time, they started filming videos and posting them on social media.

It’s a pretty safe bet. Slowly but surely, they quietly amassed an impassioned audience, exceeding 1.3 million Instagram followers, 1 million YouTube subscribers, and 27 million YouTube views by the beginning of 2019. Their dance challenges and YouTube “Playlists” typically crack the one million-mark. Not to mention, major brands have enlisted them for high-profile social campaigns. Independent singles “Active” and “Kung Pao” put up numbers online and captivated Roc Nation who hopped onboard as management. As their profile dramatically rose, 2019 saw them ink a major label deal with Island Records. Now, their bond shines through the proper debut single “Loyal.” Underscored by throwback production right at home with their nineties influences, the song dips in and out of sassy rhymes before a heavenly and harmonic hook hypnotizes.