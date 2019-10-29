If you’re not familiar with Josh Allen then it’s time to take notice!

The soulful artist just released a stunning and highly-listenable rendition of his song “Give You Blue,” and it’s a bop. Lead by acoustic guitar and a strings quartet, on the stripped-down version, Josh delivers powerful and invigorating vocals that you can feel in your gut.

Josh penned “Give You Blue” after getting engaged to his now-wife; he performed the song on his wedding day!

“I had recently gotten engaged to my wife and was on yet another trip to another city away from her,” says Allen of the new track. “It seemed like our entire relationship was conceived at a distance. I was in LA writing with my friend Mike Posner. It was on one particular night of this trip that Mike, myself and our friend Adam got to talking about my new engagement. I opened up and spoke about the reality of my love. The reality that seemed to be so vacant from my music. In that moment I started singing the first line of “Give You Blue,” “I can’t stop the rain, but I will keep you dry”. It so embodied the emotion that I felt in that moment of distance from my wife. The reality of love is not one of perfection but of persistence. On the day of our wedding, I sang “Give You Blue” to my wife.”

The R&B/Soul musician is readying his next studio album, Building Balance, which was largely written in a cabin in the woods of Washington state and partially recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville with three producers: the acclaimed British artist/producer Jamie Lidell, Grammy-winning producer Nasri, and Jeremy Most. The album is a textured amalgam of R&B and soul, a result of several personal co-writing sessions, collaborations with Emily King, Mike Posner & Theo Katzman.

Stone recently hit the road for a live 16-date karaoke tour of intimate rooms.

