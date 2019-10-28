Philadelphia-based R&B quartet Good Girl draws some attention back to female R&B groups with the release of the new single, “Misery.”

On the track, members Bobbie, JL, Arielle, and Megan sing about the heartache they endure during and after a relationship.

“We’re really big on confidence and being true to yourself—girl power, black girl magic,” Bobbie raves. “We want everyone to be able to relate to our music, and for it to be timeless as well.”

“Misery” is written by ARod (Ariana Grande, Drake, Pitbull) and produced by Triangle Park (Kanye West, H.E.R.), ISM (Chris Brown, Kash Doll), and Leon Thomas (Post Malone, Ariana Grande).

Good Girl is redefining what it means to be a “good girl”— as well as R&B as we know it. The Philadelphia-based quartet of Bobbie, Megan, Arielle, and JL have spent years honing their talents and building a considerable fanbase through their viral covers online. All four members of Good Girl hail from the East Coast and met in various ways through dance, eventually convening in Philadelphia. Career inspiration struck when they performed a gig in the city, where they covered songs from musical inspirations like TLC and En Vogue. They immediately got to work on building their group dynamic, regularly posting viral videos on Instagram of the four of them singing and dancing to classic R&B songs in their car. They eventually signed with RCA, heading out to Los Angeles to work on a forthcoming EP that showcases their growth as artists and as human beings.

