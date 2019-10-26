Some songs are naughty and some are nice! Since we’re talking K. Michelle, guess where this one falls?

The R&B songstress debuts the new single, “The Rain,” and before you listen, you may want to open an umbrella, or you might get wet! On the erotic ballad, which features a classic sample of New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain,” K. Michelle strongly asks her man to step up to the plate for some sexy time. “The Rain” sees K. Michelle being real and unapologetic, making for a satisfying and compelling artistic expression.

“Come sip on it as I drop on it / You gonna have to change my name to H20,” K. Michelle declares.

The accompanying music video is directed by Zachary Greaton and shows K. Michelle getting wet with her hunky co-star.

K. Michelle recently announced the “Over Some D*ck Tour,” which kicks off on November 11 in Grand Rapids at 20 Monroe Live and culminates December 5 in Las Vegas at Brooklyn Bowl, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland and more. For more information on tickets and VIP packages (Meet & Greet, VIP early entry, photos and more) log onto www.allmonstersarehuman.com.

K. Michelle previously released the Lil’ Ronnie-produced street single “Supahood,” featuring Kash Doll and City Girls.

“OSD Tour” Dates:

Nov. 11 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Nov. 12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 13 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago

Nov. 15 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

Nov. 17 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Chicago

Nov. 18 New York, NY Sony Hall

Nov. 19 Philadelphia, PA The Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 20 Washington, DC Warner Theater

Nov. 22 Lafayette, LA Heymann Performing Arts Center*

Nov. 24 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

Nov. 26 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

Nov. 27 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

Nov. 29 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston

Nov. 30 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas

Dec. 3 Los Angeles, CA The Mayan

Dec. 4 San Diego, CA House of Blues San Diego

Dec. 5 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

*Not a part of the “OSD Tour”