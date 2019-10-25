Veteran R&B singer, songwriter, and musician Tank returns with his long-awaited ninth studio album, /Elevation.’ Headed by the Top 5 singles, “Dirty” and “I Don’t Think You’re Ready,” the project continues to highlight the multi-Grammy Award-nominated superstar’s commitment to the genre of R&B, his dedication to his fan base, and his well-rounded artistry.

‘Elevation’ features appearances from Chris Brown (Dirty (Remix), Keith Sweat, JoJo, Shawn StockmanLuke James, ‘Power’ actor Omari Hardwick, and more. The LP also features production and writing from Tank, alongside longtime collaborator J Valentine, Cardiak, Harmony, Doh Boy, and more.

“ELEVATION is about going to the next level, rising to the occasion of success and giving my fans the best music I have to give,” says Tank. “R&B is my legacy and in my veins. I want to lead the charge to bring it back to its rightful place at the top of the charts.”

In addition to the new album, Tank also releases an official companion video for “I Don’t Think You’re Ready,” featuring a guest appearance from renown social media influencer B. Simone.

Tank is currently celebrating ELEVATION by traveling as a special guest on Fantasia’s “The Sketchbook Tour,” alongside fellow special guests Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre. The dates culminate December 1st at Raleigh, NC’s PNC Arena. A limited number of VIP packages are still available for most dates – for complete details and remaining ticket information, please visit www.therealtank.com.

ELEVATION marks Tank’s first new LP since 2017’s SAVAGE, highlighted by the RIAA platinum-certified blockbuster, “When We.” The single – which marked the only core R&B record to crack Billboard’s “Hot 100” in 2018 – spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard and Mediabase Urban AC charts, ultimately being named as both outlets’ #1 Adult R&B Song of 2018 while also earning a nomination as iHeart Radio’s “R&B Song of the Year.”