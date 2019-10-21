Multi-talented and chart-topping artist, Mia Martina, recently released her latest single, “DJ Saved My Life.” The classic and infectious Disco single, originally covered by InDeep, has a history of remakes including the popular one from Mariah Carey.

On her rendition, the Canadian-born, Miami based songstress brings her own originality, remixing Disco for modern Pop and Dance sounds. Mia tapped producer DJ Chino aka Breikthru for the remix and is looking to flood club speakers across the globe.

Mia made her solo recording debut in 2010 with the global hit “Stereo Love.” The song was nominated for a Juno Award for Dance Recording of the Year in 2011. Soon after, Mia secured 8 gold records, 2 platinum records, and has dominated charts internationally all over the world.

Social Media Link(s):

www.Instagram.com/PrincessMiaMartina