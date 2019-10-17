On Monday, October 21, 2019, Grammy-nominated R&B artist BJ the Chicago Kid will perform at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on the New York stop of his “The 1123 Tour.” Supported by Rayana Jay and KAMAUU, the singer/songwriter will perform songs from his first two albums (“In My Mind” and “1123”) as well as other collaborations and new music. Singersroom is giving away tickets to some of our dedicated readers – Please enter below for your chance to WIN!

You can also purchase tickets HERE!

Back in July (2019), BJ released his sophomore album, 1123, which featured a heavy-hitting lineup of Rick Ross, Anderson .PAAK, J.I.D, Afrojack, Offset, and Buddy. Add in production from Cool & Dre, Danja, Dre Harris, and longtime collaborator, Jarris “J.Mo” Mozee to the mix, and you got yourself all the components for an outstanding sophomore project. The lead singles are “Time Today,” “Worryin’ Bout Me” Feat. Offset, “Reach” feat. Afrojack and “Close.”

“The 1123 Tour” kicked off on September 21st in Vancouver, BC, and will conclude in BJ’s hometown of Chicago at the House of Blues on November 30th.