GRAMMY-nominated vocalist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Stokley taps into his sexy in the music video for his latest single, “She…”

The visual kicks off with a naked Stokley in a dark background, which draws inspiration from D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” before two women join the legendary singer. Without giving us too much, the clip transitions to a clothed Stokley as he pours his heart out to surrounding women.

““When you get to a certain intimate space in a relationship, you realize there are many more facets to a person than previously discovered. ‘She’ represents the spirit of this very thought,” states Stokley.

Stokley is known best-known as the lead singer and drummer for legendary R&B group Mint Condition. His 2011 effort with Kelly Price, “Not My Daddy,” earned a GRAMMY nomination. His film scores and catalog of studio work includes many A-List artists: Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige, and Jill Scott. As such, he has crisscrossed the globe, touring with luminaries like Prince, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Alicia Keys.

Back in 2017, Stokley released his debut solo album “Introducing Stokley.” No release date has been announced for the upcoming album.