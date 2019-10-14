After the release of his debut EP, Easy, a popular new attraction, Detroit-via-Chicago singer Rob Moss prepares for this Fall with this brilliantly executed visual presentation for his new song, “Playing Games.”

Directed by Lion-Heart Creative and Moss-himself, the simplistic setting tells a revealing story by the rising star as he comforts his leading lady, speaking through body language. A therapy session among lovers, without saying a word, Moss delivers a deeply metaphoric and understanding conversation that many new-age lovers can relate to in today’s digital dating era.

“Playing Games” is an essential introduction for newly discovered fans eager to review the scouting report of next-generation R&B.

About his upcoming project, Moss shared his inspiration below:

“The creative process for RND was all about quality and attention to detail. A lot of long nights in the studio, re-working songs, adding, deleting, working on things very meticulously to make sure every detail was intentional. A lot of weed involved in making this project as well. For about 6/7 months I didn’t focus on anything else but making music, so it was a lot of focus and precision but still having a good time along the way. The motivation to create timeless music was from being inspired by timeless music. The whole time I was writing this projects I had albums like “CrazySexyCool,” “Reasonable Doubt,” “Supa Dupa Fly,” “Dangerously in Love” and “Anti” on repeat. I pretty much wanted to make something that I personally would be a fan of, and could enjoy. I just wanted to bring a certain feeling that was timeless; as an indie artist people may not discover your music until years later, and wanted to make sure the music could stand the test of time and not just be another trendy thing. After hearing the project I want listeners to feel a little bit of nostalgia but also current. I want them to wanna re-play it then go and play some old school R&B vibes afterwards. A lot of the songs talk about different relationship aspects which is always relatable to fans too. I just want people to catch a vibe, smoke one and catch a vibe lol Its a full story if you really listen to it, it’s a Love Story.”

Available now, stream it on all major platforms, “Playing Games” is produced by the talented Miles Franklin.

Watch the “Playing Games” video now.