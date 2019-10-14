Shortly after releasing her thought-provoking new song, “Joanna,” R&B vocal powerhouse JoJo returns with an accompanying music video, which brings the lyrics to life. As powerful as the song’s lyrics are, in the clip, JoJo exhibits content with where she’s at career-wise, despite the “supposed to be(s).”

“You should date somebody famous, that’ll probably put you on the A-list,” the 28-year-old sings regarding the unwanted advice she receives. “That’ll probably get you on them playlists, stop you being so damn underrated.” It gets more real as the song nears the chorus. “You peaked, sorry to get deep, but heard your story before — it’s not unique,” JoJo sings. “You’re sounding resentful, take a seat.”

“Joanna,” which sees the singer and songwriter delivering soul-stirring vocals about situations she has faced in the past, is JoJo’s first official release since her 2016 album, ‘Mad Love.’ Now on a new label, Warner Records, JoJo is ready to put her best foot forward while highlighting her past struggles.

Prior to the new release, JoJo re-recorded and released her first two albums. Also, her duet with PJ Morton (“Say So”) garnered success on the Urban AC.