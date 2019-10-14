Reunited and it feels so good!

International-famed recording artists Sammi Rae and Los Vegas became trailblazing new artists in 2018 with the release of their first Latin R&B collaboration, “Escapate.” Now, back by popular demand, Sammi Rae and Los Vegas regroup for another banger called “Baby Baila.”

Picking up right where they left off, the new song wraps an angelic blend of soothing R&B around a hot and spicy natural Reggaeton foundation. It’s about falling in love on the dance floor due to the infectious harmonizing latin flavor sounds magnetically affecting everyone upon first listen. Flirtatious, seductive, and authentic, “Baby Baila” is the song that will skyrocket both Sammi and Los Vegas to the top of the international charts by the end of 2019.

Reluctant at first, Sammi Rae credits Los Vegas on discovering her new hit sound and believes their collaborations was the best decision of her career thus far.

Sammi Rae on working with Los Vegas:

“It has been amazing to work together. To collaborate with someone who has the same passion and dedication for music as I do. We are very excited for what’s to come and have a lot of new music coming soon.”

Continuing to build on their chemistry, Sammi Rae and Vegas have already revealed they are currently working on a third collaboration. A string of hits could lead to a full-length project that fans highly anticipate. The Latin R&B scene is on the rise and showing no signs of slowing down. Sammi Rae is currently working on a solo project slated for a late-2019/early-2020 release. Los Vegas is also working on a new solo effort scheduled for an early 2020 release as well.

More as this story develops.

Stream the new collaboration above and add the song to your Spotify playlist today.