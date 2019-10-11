Singer, songwriter, and producer Day Kornegay demands our attention with his colorful new music video for “Automatic.” Directed by Azzie Scott, the vibrant visual draws inspiration from the 90s for a fun and feel-good campaign.

“Automatic” is destined to be that song that gets you in an upbeat mood. The song was recorded with an all-live studio band and horn section and features elements of R&B, urban pop, funk, and hip-hop.

“Automatic” will appear on Kornegay’s forthcoming debut five-song EP, which he refers to as “Urban Intellectual,” insisting, “I can be edgy, but in a subtle way.” The project is executive produced and co-written by industry veteran Rick Steel and readied for release by record label 45 Riots.

Born Donald Kornegay, Day possesses those qualities and more. He began nurturing his talent in front of family and friends singing in his church choir. Day suggests that he has not only arrived but has quickly become a force to be reckoned with.

“My inspiration comes from so many sources,” Day says. “It reflects love, life, joy, pain, the seasons, spirituality, and all the gifts that nature brings us. If I can brighten someone’s mood, or maybe encourage them to pick up on a positive vibe, then I think I’ve done my job.”

