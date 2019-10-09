Def Jam Recordings officially launched its celebration of thirty-five year anniversary with the star-studded, blowout Def Jam 35 Night Market. The event took place in Brooklyn, New York, and was extravagant.

Past and present Def Jam VIPs and artists including 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Teyana Taylor, TJ Porter, Fetty Luciano, Slick Rick, Suzi Wu, Def Jam CEO Paul Rosenberg, Joseline Hernandez, and DJ Premier made an appearance at the event. An all-female DJ lineup headlined the event which was led by prominent New York figures, DJ Jazzy Joyce, Nyla Symone, and Odalys, kept the party lively. All night, the audience was grooving and swaying to the diverse music being played.

A special occasion pop-up shop from Scarr’s Pizza fed the crowd. Courvoisier and Heineken supplied drinks to keep the audience going, and VIPs enjoyed a special activation from PUMA. It was a PUMA basketball court and a Snipes bodega; hosted by special guests Stretch and Bobbito offering limited edition T-Shirts and the PUMA x Def Jam Clyde Court. A surprise performance from Def Jam artists, Fabolous and Jadakiss, closed out the night.

The Brooklyn Night Market event was the latest salvo in an ongoing Def Jam 35 celebration that includes the co-curated Hip-Hop Classics: Def Jam playlist via Spotify, the newly launched Def Jam: Essentials playlist via Apple Music. The new playlist signified the revival of the original signature Def Jam “varsity” jacket and capsule collection via streetwear giant KITH, the forthcoming Tony Touch mixtape documentary feature “From Scratch,” an experiential activation at ComplexCon Long Beach, and much more coming from the legendary label. Def Jam, has more events on the horizon so stay tuned in.