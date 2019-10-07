Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Diana Gordon recently released her brand new single, “Becoming.” The song speaks volumes to Diana’s current mindset and self-affirmations as she kicks off a new era and celebrates new opportunities, success, work ethic, and a chance to bring all her people with her. Pretty much, the R&B songstress has no time for the bullsh*t.

“Becoming is me affirming my future success and celebrating how far I’ve come,” says Diana. “I’m doing a lot of self-care, I’m ignoring the fuck boys. I got about five real friends that I shower with love and I’m the glue that keeps my family together. I got a lot of work to do but I got a lot to celebrate too.”

The accompanying music video, directed by artist Maxime Quoilin, showcases Diana’s creative and artistic vision, while giving us a glimpse into her life and how she rolls with her real friends. The video opens with an unreleased interlude called “The Mountain Interlude” before she is seen celebrating and partying with her girls in a locker room and a swimming pool. Diana worked closely with Maxime styling the video, dressing the girls from her closet and online finds.

Diana is a multi-faceted woman, who unapologetically and consistently celebrates and lifts up other women. The video gives us a small insight into her references, which include 14th-century renaissance art to 90’s grunge and culture. Diana assures us with the song and video, if you were with her shooting in the gym, you always have a seat at her table. The song sets the tone for her upcoming album arriving next year.

Diana’s 2018 breakthrough EP, Pure, depicted how a family can prompt love and anguish. A sovereign singer, songwriter, producer, and visual artist, she fuses hard-hitting 808’s and drums, ’90s-inspired alt-rock and dark folk with her powerful mezzo-soprano voice to forge a vividly innovative sound.

To date, she has several Grammys under her belt for her songwriting and producing endeavors working with Mark Ronson, Dua lipa (“Electricity”) and Beyonce (“Sorry”, “Daddy Lessons”, “Don’t Hurt Yourself’) and has credited work with the likes of Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, Travis Scott, Diplo, The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Mary J. Blige and more.

