Jessie Woo got us hella jealous!

In the debut music video for her lead single, “Vacation,” the KSR Group singer/songwriter takes us back to her homeland, and the beautiful scenery has us yearning for beach water and island sun. Filmed atop the historic Citadell on the island of Haiti, the clip features beautiful landscapes that harmonize well with the song’s lyrical content.

“It was very important to expose the world to the beautiful and breathtaking images of my homeland, HAITI,” states Jessie Woo. “‘Vacation’ is a vibrant single that blends R&B, pop, and Kompa. The imagery is perfect as Haiti is vibrant, colorful and should be on everyone’s travel bucketlist.”

As for “Vacation,” the uptempo, R&B-flavored, island-tinged offering infuses Jessie’s proud Haitian roots through the use of Kompa and proves to be a rousing showcase of the artist’s talent.

The video is directed by Picture Perfect, and the song is produced by the Grammy Award-winning, DJ SwanQo, along with, Sean Island, Jeanmax Valcourt, and Madman JP.

“Vacation” appears on Woo’s new project, ‘Moods Of A Cancer.’ The EP is an ode to classic R&B with Caribbean cultural influences. ‘Moods Of A Cancer’ is currently available on all streaming services via The KSR Group and EPIC.