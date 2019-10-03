Talented 16-year-old Pop/Soul artist Alfie Templeman wows music lovers with the stunning new single & video for “Used To Love.”

Explaining how the new single came together, Templeman said, “I had my first writing session with Kid Harpoon in summer 2019. We came up with a really interesting riff and six hours later it was a record named “Used To Love.” The experience opened my eyes to a whole new dimension of songwriting, how other people approached words and melody. It came together so quickly and effortlessly as we were both on the same page.”

Templeman garnered the attention of many with the release of EPs like ‘Like An Animal’ and ‘Sunday Morning Cereal.’ With previously released singles like “Like An Animal” and 2019 follow up “Stop Thinking (About Me),” Templeman has enjoyed a meteoric rise and cemented his place as one of UK’s indie’s brightest lights.

The singer will tour the UK with Sports Team in November and December, besides playing at UK’s Neighbourhood and Mirrors festivals.

See Alfie Templeman live at the following dates:

*supporting Sports Team

11.2 – London @ Mirrors Festival

11.17 – Bristol @ The Thekla *

11.18 – Norwich @ Norwich Arts Centre *

11.20 – Southampton @ The Loft *

11.21 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy *

11. 22 – Royal Tunbridge Wells @ The Forum *

11.24 – Nottingham @ The Rescue Rooms *

11.25 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne @ The Riverside *

11.27 – Glasgow @ King Tuts *

11.28 – Leeds @ Wardrobe *

11.29 – Liverpool @ East Village Arts Club *

12.4 – Cambridge @ The Portland Arms *

12.5 – Kentish Town @ O2 Forum *

https://www.alfietempleman.com/

https://www.instagram.com/alfietempleman