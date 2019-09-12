Afro-Pop artist Ferow releases a seductive track to conclude the summer titled “For You,” along with a corresponding music video.

On “For You,” Ferow gets a feature from Dremo that expresses a special connection to give it a more sultry “vibe.” The topic of unconditional love within the song leaves listeners in a whirlwind of emotions.

The uber-talented and gorgeous East-African singer Ferow makes a profound entrance with her latest track; Her melodic vocals take your breath away. She is an African Queen with a broad vocal range.

A catchy beat assists Ferow’s entrancing lyrics, “Oh My Love, I’ll do the time for the crime for you…for you.” In synergistic harmony, Dremo follows up with a smooth flow behind Ferow’s romantic prowess. The track concludes with both of their voices fading off into bliss. This single’s purpose is to summarize Summer 2019 love.

The production of the tracked is headed by the duo of Ace Harris & DJ Tag. They captivate listeners with heavy bass that bursts right through speakers. Influenced by the vibe, the Afro-Pop fusion has taken the globe by storm; the song is imbued with a mixture of Reggae, R&B, Hip-Hop and African Folk music. Ferow wants to make her mark by being one of the rising stars to the forefront of this international genre.

The indie female artist of Eritrean heritage has a history of going viral with her friend and famous comedian The B. Simone. The Houston pair accumulated millions of views from a web series of comedic shorts discussing topics relevant to Millennials of color. Ferow is now taking a new approach as she makes music the focal point of her blossoming career. Give her an assist by putting “For You” in your daily mix.