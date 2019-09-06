Singer, songwriter, and record producer, Joe Little III premieres the music video for his brand new single, “When I Think Of You.”

On the nostalgic offering, the Grammy and Billboard music award-winning artist delivers emotionally-rich, heartfelt, and velvety vocals as he aims to help others triumph from painful situations. “Gods plan is always perfect, I can’t deny,” sings Joe.

The accompanying music video videos natural scenery and footage of Joe performing in the studio, which helps to bring for texture to the somber record.

About the single, Joe tells Singersroom, “‘When I Think Of You’ is a song that I wrote to inspire those who are broken-hearted due to the loss of a loved one.”

Joe Little III is the lead singer of the 90’s R&B group Rude Boys, most known for their #1 Billboard hit and 1991 Billboard R&B Song of the year, “Written All Over Your Face.”

Little’s solo career kicked off in 1994 with his Atlantic Records release, ‘Puttin it Down,’ which featured the singles “The Hump is On” and “Me and You.” That year, Little teamed up with his mentor and friend, Gerald Levert for the group Black Men United for the single “U Will Know.”

In addition to his solo career, Little has collaborated with musical legends such as Aretha Franklin and The Temptations, Snoop Dogg and Lay- Z Bone to name a few. Little solidified himself as both a vocal performer, producer, and writer, with writing credits for Men At Large, Keith Sweat, Angie Stone and more. He dabbled in film writing and producing on hit films like Rush Hour 2 and Fast and the Furious. In 2019, Joe Little III was honored to be inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame with his brothers, The Rude Boys.

Little is prepping more new music for the near future, but for now, experience the unmistakable, undeniable, extraordinary vocals that caught the ear of the great late Gerald Levert and millions worldwide.