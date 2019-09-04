Singer/songwriter Marteen just dropped a hot and sleek music video for his latest single, “straight to the point.”

The Bay Area native represents a new era of R&B, collecting a total of 20 million streams and acclaimed courtesy from The New York Times, Billboard, Paper, VMan, Just Jared, Galore and others. The 18-year-old has already been featured on tours with superstars like Kehlani and Dua Lipa. The singer caught the attention of K-pop group NCT 127 and was a feature on their song “What We Talkin’ Bout” in 2018. Also, he has headlined performances across North America and Korea and went platinum with earlier EP “No Thank You.”

In the visual, Marteen captures your attention with his undeniable star power and killer dance moves. He smoothly walks over to a vintage boombox under dim ambient lighting, as he rocks to the echoing guitar that sets the mood as his soulful voice takes flight. While quickly preparing to meet up with his lover, he sings: “You just don’t worry, I’m on my way right now cause you deserve it, got things we could try out, You tell me to hurry, cause you wanna find out… I’m straight to the point, yeah And I know you like that.” The heartthrob is ready to get straight to the point with his lady and express passionately how much he has missed her company.

Following his latest project, “This Shit Sux,” his new single gets down to business and reassures his place as an upcoming R&B artist. Marteen’s husky voice takes fans back to a classical time of love songs. The single is a sneak peek for what is to come in his upcoming mixtape “8.”

Stream and purchase here!