BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) recently celebrated songwriters, producers, and publishers for late 2018 through 2019’s most-performed R&B and hip-hop songs during the 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. The event was held at the Sandy Springs Arts Center in Atlanta. Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Brandy received the BMI President’s Award for her powerful impact on the entertainment industry and her plethora of timeless hits. Brandy already made R&B history multiple times, and this has secured her place in R&B history as an icon.

The award show also featured a series of special tributes to Brandy, beginning with contemporary R&B singer/songwriter Jade Novah performing a beautiful rendition of “Talk About Our Love.” Other tributes that proceeded were Samoht singing a stripped-down version of “Brokenhearted,” followed by gospel singer Kierra Sheard’s soothing performance of two of Brandy’s greatest hits, “Have You Ever” and “He Is.” Eric Bellinger added to the mix with tributes to singles “Baby” and “Nothing,” which had the audience singing along.

Brandy’s equally famous brother, Ray J, took to the stage and heartwarmingly consoled his sister with “Best Friend.” After that, she was finally presented with the BMI President’s Award. Brandy accepted the accolade with an impromptu performance of “I Wanna Be Down” with much praise and applause from the audience. Then she concluded with one of her biggest hits, “Almost Doesn’t Count.” As the 2019 BMI President’s Award honoree, Brandy joins previous recipients Curtis Mayfield, Ludacris, Toni Braxton, Will.i.am, and other legends sharing this distinction.

With over 78 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, an honor from Broadcast Music to Brandy holds significance even in a career filled with golden trophies like hers.