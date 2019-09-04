Mychel “Snoop” Dillard partners with rapper 2 Chainz to open new restaurant Crave in the Little Five Points area of Atlanta, GA.

Dillard is one of Atlanta’s leading ladies in hospitality and restaurants. She has had many business endeavors creating over 100 jobs for minorities in the Minority Entrepreneurial Capital of Atlanta.

The business owner went to college at the age of 16 and by 20 graduated from Vanderbilt University. The Texas native holds an impressive portfolio of business ventures. She operates the Escobar Restaurant & Tapas and Members Only Lounge with rapper 2 Chainz, a Remedy Salon and Spa, the GIRLTALK dating app for LGBTQ minority women, her parent management company Dillard Hospitality Group and new restaurant Crave. Additionally, she is actively involved in her community and has created the new charity, HERImpact Foundation. In the past, Dillard has had ownership with Hookah Hideaway, Skinny’s Hot Chicken, POSH Ulta Lounge and others.

This year Dillard was awarded “Entrepreneur of the Year” by the Igrushi Gala and is a nominee on behalf of the MBQ Economic Influencers Gala for her outstanding work as an entrepreneur, minority leadership and her business savvy instincts.

The concept of her new restaurant Crave is an eatery that opens at noon serving brunch and at night turns into a lounge-style hotspot. She described the vision for the restaurant to Atlanta Voice; “I want to play off the name Crave and have different food items from different parts of the country. For example, I might have beignet or crawfish from New Orleans or Nashville; I’ll have the hot chicken.”

Through it all, she finds balance from her hectic life, through her daughter, who is a sophomore in college. Mychel Dillard is truly an inspiration to Black businesswomen everywhere, breaking down barriers and building empires. Dillard’s restaurants are Atlanta’s top spots for tourist, entertainers, musicians, and influencers. Visit the Crave Restaurant’s diverse, gourmet cuisine today.