Two years after releasing their ABA project, Blaq Tuxedo makes a return to the limelight with their self-titled album, ‘Blaq Tuxedo.’ The nine-track opus includes features from industry heavyweights Chris Brown, Eric Bellinger, and Luke James. The set’s cover art positions the duo looking toward the gorgeous California sunset with a shadowy looming over it. Interestingly enough, it perfectly captures the feel of the album when it comes to the duality the soundtrack has.

The Grammy-nominated duo provides listeners with a 30-minute soundtrack with sultry vibes and a mystic tone throughout the playtime of the album. Songs like “1am Watermelon” and “Waterbed,” featuring Chris Brown, showcases the more sexually provocative side of the LP, which Blaq Tuxedo sings effortlessly and enticingly.

When it comes to sexually liberating R&B, Blaq Tuxedo is among the elite duo/groups of the genre currently along with fellow duo DVSN, and The Internet with their ability to make the topic of sex so transparent and soothing to listen to.

However, not every track is bedroom-centric, though. “Drop It,” featuring Eric Bellinger, and “Jet Speed” are more bass-heavy club bangers that adds that West Coast vibe and exhibit the duality this album has. The production quality of each song has a dark but pleasantly soothing feel to it. It’s very similar to how a 6lack or Partynextdoor would sound, which is a very good thing. Blaq Tuxedo takes their vibes and adds their own twist on it with west coast magic. This makes this self-titled album a solid listen from beginning to end.

There are rumors that a potential tour is in the works, however, nothing is confirmed. As fans of good R&B, we hope that announcement becomes a reality sooner or later. Until then, catch our interview with the brothers and listen to their new album below:

Written By: Livengoodlivin