The single “Tonight” is co-produced by Grammy-nominated production duo Kreative Villains and Grammy-nominated writer/producer Mark Byrd. It is a declaration song about independence and having a carefree night. The track opens and closes with a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” song.

Baj says when she listened to the song it reminded her of her adolescent years going to the skating rink, having fun with friends and being young and carefree. Baj believes “Tonight” has the same nostalgic feeling and portrays that in the visual.

It also made her think about the blockbuster film “ATL.” Popular parts of the film took place at the skating rink, so she wanted to pay homage to the film. Many fans relate Baj to the character “New New” played by Lauren London in the film, therefore she thought it would be a charming idea to play on the comparison while adding other elements that were featured in the movie.

“While I wanted the song to be relatable, I also wanted it to be fun,” Baj continues “And I wanted the song to give you that old school Atlanta vibe,” Baj said.

Baj is driven by her Atlanta energy that will be reflected throughout her upcoming debut EP, “Dear Summer,” which will continue with the same upbeat vibe and will tell a story that all fans can relate to. It will include a variety of sounds, a compilation of Pop and R&B, and will also leave her followers with a better understanding of who Baj is as an artist.