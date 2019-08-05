Mariah Carey has just lent her pen and her Grammy award-winning vocals to ABC’s new show, ‘Mixed-ish.’

Titled ‘In the Mix,’ Carey wrote and produced the track along with Daniel Moore. It’ll be heard for the first time by audiences when the series premieres Tuesday, September 24th at 9pm.

“As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of ‘Mixed-ish,’ especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved,” Carey said. “I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing ‘In the Mix’…”

‘Mixed-ish’ will capture how Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience in the ‘80s-set-background in a colorful, mixed-raced family. Johnson’s parents move from a hippie neighborhood to a suburban landscape in hopes for a better life for their family. Because the five-octave singer has always wanted to contribute to a project that lends her talents to a topic focused on biracial women like herself, Carey saw it to be a perfect fit to collaborate with the ‘Black-ish’ creators.

The theme song will be heard for the first time by audiences when the series premieres Tuesday, September on 24th at 9pm. The new show stars Arica Himmel and young Rainbow, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter as her parents. Will you watch to hear how the Charmbracelet singer approaches her new television endeavor?