Our boy Lloyd is hitting the road this fall!

The R&B singer, songwriter, and musician has announced an unplugged tour, which is set to kick off on October 23rg in New York. the seven-stop trek will make stops in Delaware, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping on November 17th in Los Angeles.

The ‘Unplugged’ tour will support Lloyd’s fifth studio album, Tru, which was released last year. The project featured guest artists like Sevyn Streeter, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, River, and The Spelman Woman’s Choir.

See tour dates below:

New York, NY – October 23, 2019

Wilmington, DE – October 24, 2019

Washington, DC – October 26, 2019

Atlanta, GA – October 27, 2019

Chicago, IL – November 13, 2019

San Francisco, CA – November 15, 2019

Los Angeles, CA – November 17, 2019