The Bay area has a new group to look out for: Peach Tree Rascals.

Inspired by everything from Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean to The Beatles and John Mayer​​​​​​​, Peach Tree Rascals blend the sounds of alternative jazz, funk, and hip-hop. And they’ve done just that in their new single, “Summa.”

The Summer-ready single is accompanied by scenic b-roll shots of the Bay area, the group smoking weed, hanging around in trees, riding around aimlessly, standing on their SUV and strategically standing in an open field of grass. And the palm trees… Don’t forget all the beautiful palm trees!

“We made ‘Summa’ late one night on one of our first writing trips to LA,” Isaac says. “When I think of summer it reminds of long days and long nights doing stupid shit with my friends,” Joseph adds. “During this time of the year I’m always living care free and all the other things on my mind go on hold. I always had this mindset of living out my youth while it lasts especially in the ‘Summa.'”

Comprised of producer/mixer Dominic “Dom” Pizano, rappers-singers Isaac Pech, Tarrek Abdel-Khaliq, Joseph Barros, and creative director Jorge Olazaba, the five-piece collective first met in high school in the Bay Area. Isaac, a solo rapper at the time, wanted to expand his horizons and started collaborating with Tarrek, Dom and Joseph. Jorge rounds out the group, taking the lead on photos and music videos that help amplify Peach Tree Rascals’ cross-genre appeal.

Many of the Rascals are second generation Americans with parents who immigrated from Mexico, Philippines, and Palestine. That immigrant mentality comes through in the way they approach the project and their work ethic. For the guys, Peach Tree Rascals is their extended family, and they’ve self-funded the project through various jobs including working at Red Lobster and their local print shop.

Ever since Peach Tree Rascals started self-releasing music in 2017, and after eight songs, which have accumulated more than 10 million streams to date, they’ve been on top of their musical game. And they’re not stopping anytime soon.

So, don’t be a beach bum — you’ll miss out on the very exciting ‘Summa.’