Grammy-nominated R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn issues the music video for his Top 15 new hit single, “Just Right.” Directed by Chris Scholar with a lead appearance from the beautiful and talented Singer and Actress V. BOZEMAN, the clip falls in line with the song’s powerful message.

“This is an infectious anthem composed to celebrate not only women of black and brown color but all women globally,” mentions Raheem. “Hands down, I predict it will be one of the urban wedding songs of the decade,” he adds.

“Just Right” was written by Devaughn and produced by Tim Kelley (one half of multi-award winning producers, Tim & Bob). The single is lifted from Raheem’s recently released seventh studio album, “The Love Reunion,” available on all streaming and download platforms now via the SRC/DMG label imprint.

About the project, DeVaughn stated: “This album right here is hand-crafted to impregnate the world…bring people together. I’m here to be one of the greatest of my generation. And that’s not based on album sales and hype, or what reality show I’m on. It’s purely based on the music, based on the culture…and based on style and grace. I’m growing up not only musically, but personally. It’s kind of like the story of the phoenix rising…I’m coming out of the fire.”

