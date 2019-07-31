Meet Stefan Poole, an accomplished Italian musician best known for his work on the popular FOX series, ‘Glee.’ Fresh off the road with well-known performers Bridget Mendler, Andy Grammer, and Jack & Jack, Poole returns as a new artist under the name STF. Accompanying the new persona is a thought-provoking new song, creatively-titled, “Boyish Looks”.

In the video, STF puts together a wide range cast of beautiful women from very different background, race and cultures. The clip celebrates unconditional love for universal beauty while raising the future of our people by promoting diversity, unity, appreciation, and happiness. Behind the song’s concept, STF credits his upbringing surrounded by amazing women.

The song delivers a perfect blend of dance-pop, star-studded neo-soul with flashes of electro-funk. The first of many new songs by the dual speaking Italian-American coming in the near future. Want to keep up with the rising star, follow STF today on Instagram.

Watch “Boyish Looks” above.

By Bryson ‘Boom’ Paul