The critically acclaimed concert series, Front and Center, kicks off its ninth season with Grammy award-winning artist Gary Clark Jr.

The musician is featured on the Front and Center music special showing off the trademark features of his distorted guitar and heavy use of improvisation, accompanied by his strong, soulful voice. During the live performance at the Village in Los Angeles, he performed songs from his new album and title track “This Land” and “Pearl Cadillac.”

Clark is considered the “The Chosen One” by critics and said to be “the future of music,” according to President Barack Obama. The singer’s unique musical sound fused with jazz, blues, soul music, and hip-hop elements transcend today’s music.

Clark shared his thoughts on his involvement with the broadcast saying. “It was cool taping Front & Center at The Village where I did some recording on “This Land.” I love that spot.”

The singer has made a name for himself in a short period of time, from center stage at the Bonnaroo, Jay-Z’s Made In America, Coachella, The Roots Picnic, Glastonbury and many more. Furthermore, he has collaborated with other musical superstars that include Prince, Beyoncé, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Ed Sheeran, Eric Clapton, Childish Gambino, Keith Urban and more.

The title track “This Land,” which is an adaptation of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land,” starts off with electrifying guitars strings as Clark begins to soulfully sing about what it means to be Black in America.

In addition to Clark, the ninth season of Front and Center will have a star-studded line up of GRAMMY Award winners, industry legends, upcoming artist, and chart-toppers. It will include exclusive performances from Hozier, Carly Pearce, Brett Young, lovelytheband, Robby Krieger and Friends, Santana IV, Chris Janson, and The Head and the Heart.

Watch the latest episode of the smooth singing, empowering, musically gifted writer Gary Clark Jr.:

Written By: Loren Lyons