Chris Brown and Drake recently reunited for the single, “No Guidance,” and now the two reveal a music video for the collaboration. The clip is 9-minutes long and includes an epic dance battle between Drizzy and Breezy. The video also features cameos from Tory Lanez, Chubbs, and King Aguila.

The Boi-1da-produced song is one of 37 tracks off Brown’s new album, ‘Indigo,’ which landed atop the Billboard charts.

Brown and Drake previously collaborated on 2010’s “Deuces (Remix)” and Nicki Minaj’s “Only” in 2014. In addition to Drake, the album features Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas, Tyga, Gunna, H.E.R., Juvenile, Juicy J, and more.