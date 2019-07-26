Electronic music producer NETSKY releases new single “Snitch,” featuring Aloe Blacc.

“Snitch” single is a genre-crossing international expansion of NETSKY’s musical style.

The music producer has been one of the hottest musical experts in Belgium, for over a decade. He is known for his innovative electronic music with standout performances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Pukkelpop and more; drawing a crowd of 18,000 people at the 2017 Antwerp’s Sportpaleis Arena. NETSKY has won countless awards including highest ranking drum ‘n’ bass DJ on the popular “DJ Mag Top 100” and making history as the youngest recipient of the Flemish Culture Award for Music.

Hit songs for NETSKY include the “Rio Remix” single featuring rap artist Macklemore, which became the unofficial anthem for the Olympics in 2016. He also served as the official artist ambassador for the Belgian Olympic team. NETSKY’s recent banger, “I Don’t’ Even Know You Anymore,” featuring Brazil and hip-hop legend Lil Wayne, has 21 million Spotify streams, and received praise from Billboards, Dancing Astronaut, EDM.com and more.

Both singles will be featured on the new album “Palmtrees & Powerlines.” The single “Snitch” will have fans on the dance floor with the pair pluck of dreamy synths, bass instrumentation, and island drums with party hard, fluidity drops.

The song started in Stargate’s studio in Venice; Stargate and the producer had a studio session with Aloe Blacc, and while listening to different beats, they came across one beat that everyone collectively liked.

NETSKY said, “I would never have thought this was the kind of beat that Aloe would go for; it’s pretty different for him, but he loved it and absolutely killed the verses. I started playing it live at my shows at the beginning of this year and it got an amazing reaction so I knew I wanted to get it out in time for summer, and hopefully, you’ll hear it at a lot of festivals over the next few weeks!”

The international musician is kicking off his summer tour circulating the West coast area and ending in Europe. The tour “Netsky & Friends” star-studded line up includes Young Thug, A-Track, Alison Wonderland, Jauz, and more. The summer anthem “Snitch” single is out now.

Check out NETSKY’s tour dates here:

7/28 Boom, Belgium Tomorrowland

8/1 San Jose, Canada Audio SF

8/2 Scottsdale, AZ Maya Night Swim

8/3 Denver, CO Vinyl

8/4 Fontana, CA HARD Summer

8/10 Saalburg, Germany Sonnemondsterne

8/17 Targu Mures, Romania Awake Festival

8/24 Rozana, Poland Fest Festival

10/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands Story of Tomorrowland – Ziggo Dome

10/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands Story of Tomorrowland – Ziggo Dome

By: Loren Lyons