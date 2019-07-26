When Chris Brown follows a new R&B artist on Instagram, most of us pay attention. Meet Chanel Anna Nicole, hailing from Detroit, MI. Her lead single, BONNIE, has been blowing up on Youtube. Since it’s release this summer, the video has raked in almost 300,000 views. Despite appearing sexy in her video, Chanel embodies much more, including vocal talent and a message of female independence.

“Today women are aware that they do not need a companion to feel complete,” Chanel. “BONNIE channels independence. BONNIE is telling women that BONNIE is still BONNIE with or without Clyde. This is for women to know that it is okay to have love/companionship, but to remember that they are individuals who can make things happen.”

The song was produced by Brian White and the video directed by Jew Does It. Chanel also collaborated and worked with hip-hop artists like Boldy James and Royce Da 5’9.