Grammy award-winning singer Sam Smith releases the new single “How Do You Sleep?” accompanied by a music video.

The singer first grabbed fans attention with his smooth soulful voice on single “Latch” with artist Disclosure. Since then, Smith has made groundbreaking musical records in the U.S. and in Europe.

The “How Do You Sleep?” single follows Smith’s collaboration earlier this year with artist Normani called “Dancing With A Stranger,” which was the number one airplay hit in the U.S. and U.K. It also surpassed over one billion cumulative streams globally and has achieved platinum status in 15 countries while the video approaches 400 million views.

Smith’s debut album, “In The Lonely Hour,” was released in 2014 and sold over 22 million adjusted albums worldwide. His sophomore album, ‘The Thrill Of It All,’ debuted at number one on the “Billboard 200” in 2017. The project also topped the charts in the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium charts. Smith also collaborated with Calvin Harris on “Promises,” which made records as well. Since the release of his albums, he has won four Grammy’s, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and three BRITS.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the “How Do You Sleep?” music video, Smith channels his “inner dancing queen.” The clip was directed by Grant Singer, who has worked with artists such as The Weeknd, and Lorde, with choreography from Parris Goebel.

The U.K. native revealed a new side of himself within his feisty, sharp dance moves. Smith shared, “This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free. More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video. Time to dance darlings.”

Check out Sam Smith’s soulful voice as it soars on the track with its dance-fueled chorus. Watch and listen to the “How Do You Sleep?” single and music video out now.

Loren Lyons