Grammy nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle released a new music video for their single “Who Knew.”

In the “Grown-ish” inspired visual, the singers appear in matching printed dresses housed in a vintage-style lit studio where they’re expressing their feelings for an unexpected new love. The lyrics immediately hits: “Never thought you’d be somebody…To be honest I don’t think you’re my type, yet here we are together two different kinds…And we started something by mistake, who would’ve thought that I could feel this way? This way about you…tell me who would’ve thought of that…who knew?”

The R&B group is used to telling unique stories with tantalizing visual to accompany. That’s how they made their start from YouTube with popular cover songs, including “Pretty Hurts” by their label owner, Beyoncé. Their sweet, harmonious voices that sync together caught the attention of the superstar and have been under her guidance and the mogul’s network ever since.

In 2017 the sisters dropped a project “The Two of Us” and in 2018 their debut album and title track “The Kids Are Alright.” That latter project features hit songs “Grown,” which is the theme song for the television show “Grown-ish,” and “Warrior” from the motion picture film “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Although music is their first love, the Bailey sisters also display their acting abilities with supporting roles on Freeform’s television show “Grown-ish,” playing sassy student athletes Jazz and Sky Forster. And if that isn’t enough camera time, in the next year, younger sister Halle Bailey will star as Ariel in the live action Disney film “The Little Mermaid.”

In addition to “Who Knew,” the sisters released another track “Thinkin’ About Me.” On the songbirds Instagram profile, the group shared footage working on new songs for their sophomore album that will be coming soon. In a YouTube Q&A for their music video release of “Who Knew,” the songwriters revealed that they have more than 50 songs written for their project and are working through them to for the upcoming album.

I wonder: does Beyoncé approve all their music?