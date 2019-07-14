It’s been a couple of years since we last heard from platinum-selling singer/songwriter Verse Simmonds. Back just in time for a Summertime fling(s), the “Liquor & Misunderstanding” hitmaker returns with hot new UK production duo Sons of Sonix as they hit the beach for debut video, “Full Speed.”

In the debut, Verse and Sons take a trip out to Los Angeles in search of a few beautiful women to party with. They also ride around in rentals and mingle with the locals. Sons of Sonix arrive with a signature blend of catchy Afropop, R&B, and Hip Hop that newly discovered fans will be attracted to instantly.

Verse Simmonds’ signature Caribbean accent and well-known songwriting only amplifies the debut. The two acts connect a world of cultural influences for a feel-good vibe that will quickly rise up the charts both urban and mainstream.

Industry insiders are familiar with the production duo’s hit-making sound. Sons of Sonix’s production credits include Ty Dolla Sign, Justin Bieber, Trey Songz, and Jennifer Lopez. As recording artists, Sons of Sonix has appeared on Melanie C’s 2016 effort, Version of Me. This release is the duo’s debut single.

Verse Simmonds is known for his lover boy charm with previous hits like “Boo Thang”, “Make Up,” and “Buy U A Round.” He is also praised for his raunchy playboy conquests on hit singles, “Mona Lisa,” “All I Want,” and “Luv In It.” Not only making hits for himself, many remember him for the chart-topping hits he has made for icons Rihanna, Akon, Chris Brown, Usher, and Justin Bieber.

Perfect for the Summertime, stream “Full Speed” by Sons of Sonix and Verse Simmonds, available now via Lit Management. Watch the new video above.

By Bryson ‘Boom’ Paul