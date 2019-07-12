Rockstarr Music Group, the home of female rap veteran Trina, releases a music video from new artist Lyriq Tye. Titled “Hide,” and produced by Grammy-nominated producer JoBlaq, the song and visual showcases the South Florida based singer-songwriter’s musical stylings as she brings her artistry to the masses.

Directed by Anton Forbes, he describes “Hide” as a music video that seeks to illuminate the current imbalance of the Church & the Black community. Actors Shaunice & Spinelli serve as symbols of hidden lovers in the Black community caused by generations of their lifestyle being seen as “devilish.” They also serve as the symbols that will break the imbalance of western thinking.

The song “Hide” came about from personal experiences within her circle and people so often, whether queer or straight, feeling they have to hide their love due to whatever circumstances. “Hide” as a situation often seen in love “a universal concept. It’s unfortunately relatable. It’s also temporary, man. Nothing big and worthwhile will stay hidden and most things hidden will have their day. Let’s move in love freely.”

In “Hide” we trek through the emotions of those who battle with their faith & their hearts, those who Hide out of fear of being judged. It’s a call for us to recognize that as a community, for us to move forward we must accept all forms of ourselves. We have to place our faith in our people instead of in a culture that was used to enslave us.

Lyriq Tye is a soul/alternative R&B with a raw & soulful delivery. She has been working with a list of artists one of which include Ballgreezy for which she is featured on his new single “I’m In Love”. She has just completed her second independent studio project titled “Hood Sermon.”