R&B singer/songwriter Guordan Banks releases the brand new music video for his single, “Can’t Keep Runnin’.”

The Philadelphia native has been in the music industry since 2014 making buzz with his ‘A Song for Everyone’ mixtape and breakout single “Keep You in Mind.” Since then he has provided his smooth vocals on various tracks including Meek Mills’s “Heaven or Hell” featuring Jadakiss, Billboards top 3 mixtape DC4 with single “Two Wrong” featuring Pusha T, and “These Scares” featuring Future, which became 2016’s gold-certified and chart-dominating song from the album ‘Wins and Losses.’ Additionally, Banks also collaborated with Jim Jones and Cam’Ron on the single “To Whom It May Concern,” from the 2019 mixtape, ‘El Capo.’

Banks recently made boss moves by launching Bank On It Entertainment and released his solo album “Unpopular.” Now, Banks has reached 50-million plus steams on Spotify and more. With the release of his new single, Banks shared a cinematic film that highlights his style, charm and soulful voice.

The music video starts off with Banks admiring his lady, played by Lisa Raye’s daughter, Kai Morae. Bank sings “Let me prove, I’m ready to love you, I’m ready now are you down… an angel from above, I need you right here by my side,” all while sitting and contemplating about the future of their relationship. Finally, deciding he is ready to settle down and confront her about his feelings, the cat and mouse chase begins with Morel appearing and disappearing throughout the video until viewers are taken for a loop with an unexpected twist at the end.

“Can’t Keep Runnin’” single continues to climb the Billboard charts approaching Top 10 and has already gotten over 700,000 Spotify streams. Having sampled Gap Band’s song “Yearning For Your Love,” the song fuses the eras of R&B by its raging guitar funk sound with a modern bliss. Look out for Guordan Banks new album, ‘Blood on the Vinyl.’

By Loren Lyons