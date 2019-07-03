“Won’t Be Moved” is the latest single from Motown Gospel rising star Gene Moore. The track was co-written by BJ the Chicago Kid and produced by Cedric “Ced” Smith.

“BJ and I have known each other for years. As soon as he shared the lyrics with me, I knew it was special,” states Moore.

A wordplay on the classic protest anthem, “I Shall Not Be Moved,” “Won’t Be Moved” is about not letting the tribulations of life get the better of you. “I want ‘Won’t Be Moved’ to become the next catch phrase,” Gene said. “‘I had a bad day, but I won’t be moved.’ ‘My coworker is trying my patience, but I won’t be moved.’ ‘I’m having money issues, but I won’t be moved.’”

The supporting music video was directed by famed photographer/director Derek Blanks.