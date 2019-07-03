Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer Kara Marni releases the new single, “Opposite.”

The London-born Greek singer made her mark in the 2019 One to Watch list with her expansive vocal ability and eloquent lyrics. The upcoming artist embodies the old school sound and universal appeal.

Back in 2018, the songbird released her independent debut “Love Just Ain’t Enough,” surpassing the 1 million- mark on Spotify.

The songwriter also opened concerts for artists like Rita Ora and Mabel and sang on the soundtrack for the Netflix original, Mowgli. Marni is inspired by music legends like Diana Ross and Chaka Khan and current artists; with this blend, it helped shaped her soulful pop sound.

Recently, she delivered an outstanding performance at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom. The singer brought fans to their feet while performing singles like “Move” and “Lose My Love” which has reached 2 million-plus streams.

Right now, the soulful artist plans on releasing new music in the months to come, making a way for her new album coming out later this year. Be on the lookout for new music and surprises that will have fans ready to hear more of Marni’s natural tone and vibratos voice.

By Loren Lyons