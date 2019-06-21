Houston songstress Tanya Nolan unveils the music video for her latest single, “All For You,” a song that pays homage to love in all its forms. The concept of the feel-good gem was inspired by the joys of friendship, tender moments, and being head over heels in love, delivered with the powerful vocal stylings for which Tanya has become known. Tanya shines with heartfelt vocals, buttery melodies, and real-to-life lyrics.

Performing since the age of 15, Nolan developed her brand as an artist by performing cover songs at night clubs. This, along with her original and heartfelt songwriting, has crafted Tanya into an incredibly well-rounded pop/R&B singer and songwriter whose presence cannot help but captivate.

Tanya is currently working on her debut album and her goal for this year is to be nominated for a Grammy, and win!

Stay tuned for more from Tanya.