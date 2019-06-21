Singer/songwriter La Hara releases the music video for her latest single, “Unlawful.”

The visual brings the songs raw and emotional lyrics to life as the R&B songstress takes her strength back by throwing a lover out of her house and life. Paying homage to groundbreaking film Waiting To Exhale featuring Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett, the songstress puts her man in check in a manner also reminiscent to Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” video. It’s a masterpiece for women looking to find strength in their own situations!

When asked about ‘Unlawful’ Hall said: “Have you ever experienced a love so powerful, yet the world wants to see it fail? ‘Unlawful’ is about the choice to love and the fight that comes with it. Perhaps you’re from rival cultures or religions, are interracial, LGBTQ+, or from different social classes… It can be about fighting the outside world because of how you identify but it can also be about fighting for a relationship with a person who has changed, tough circumstances, or hardship. Like many of my songs, there is a duality of self-reflection. All in all, sometimes the fight to love gets dirty, difficult, and ‘Unlawful.’ Whether it’s loving yourself or someone else. There can be so many meanings behind it – the listener can ultimately take it as they want.”