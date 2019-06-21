Rihanna is pouring it up for real!

The music superstar joined “Late Night” host Seth Meyers recently for a day of fun and lots of drinking. In the 12-minute clip, which aired on Thursday night, they two played several drinking games, gave each other advice, and yes, downed lots of alcohol.

During the segment, Rihanna revealed that she wanted to be a pilot (“When I realized my grades sucked”), gave Seth advice to blow his wife, and much more. During a Q&A section afterwards, Seth asked Rihanna for tips on how to “blow his wife away”. She replied: “You said it — blow your wife.”

The Umbrella star, who is in New York City to help launch her Fenty pop-up Store, downed shots of tequila, rum, and quaffed champagne as she giggled her way through the segment.

Seth played bartender, whipping up cocktails based on the names of some of Rihanna’s biggest hits – including a drink called Under My Rumbrella, which contained rum, rum balls and rum raisin ice cream, topped with a handful of paper umbrellas. Other drinks included We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place and B**ch Better Have My Bunny.

Rihanna’s appearance came after Seth recently told fellow late show host Jimmy Fallon: “I’m fully in love with Rihanna. My wife is fine with it because she’s also in love with Rihanna. It’s the thing we have in common.”

Seth hosted Rihanna’s Diamond Ball last year. The charity gala, which benefits her Clara Lionel Foundation, will return to New York City on Sept. 12.

Watch the hilarious video below: