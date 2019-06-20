R&B legend Johnny Gill drops off the music video successful single, “Soul of a Woman,” which topped both the Billboard “Adult R&B Songs” & Mediabase “Urban AC” charts.

In the Chris Spencer-directed clip, the multi-platinum crooner taps Emmy-Award winning actress Tiffany Haddish to be his leading lady. The two bask in the company of each other while Gill delivers the soulful and heartfelt vocals.

“Soul of a Woman” was produced by GRAMMY® nominated producer Gregg Pagani and was released on J Skillz Records/Kavalry Records, LLC. The song is the lead single off Gill’s forthcoming eighth solo album entitled Game ‘Changer II,’ which will be released later this year and serves as the sequel to the highly successful 2014 Game Changer release.

Within the last decade, Johnny Gill triumphantly returned to the game as a recording artist and stage sensation with two projects that regained his R&B reign with Still Winning (2011) and, most apropos, Game Changer (2014), scoring a string of patiently detonated soul explosions such as “Long, Long Time” (f/ Eddie Levert and Keith Sweat), “Behind Closed Doors,” “5000 Miles” (f/ Jaheim) and “This One’s for Me and You” (f/ New Edition) that returned him to the top of Billboard’s Black Music charts. Add his involvement in the television ratings bonanza “The New Edition Story” and his teaming with N.E.’s fellow lead singers Bobby Brown and Ralph Tresvant to form yet another super group, Heads of State, it is crystal clear: Johnny Gill never just plays a game. He changes it…every time.