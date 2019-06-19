Who needs a budget when you have a great song and a supporting visual with the right theme!

Monroe, Ohio native RNBJUNE proves our point with his latest release, “5 Minutes.” The record showcases the singer’s buttery and hypnotizing vocals, while the music video, which is inspired by the 90s, takes us to a place of peace, calm, and love. The song and video prove to be a rousing showcase from the artist.

RNBJUNE has been making music in his basement for the past two years. “5 Minutes” will appear on his upcoming project, WAVES, which drops on July 5th, 2019.

We’re looking forward to seeing what else RNBJUNE has up his sleeve!