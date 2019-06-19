Newcomer Rizwan makes her introduction to Singersroom with her first official music video for single, “Momma.”

On the Kontrabandz-produced track, the singer and songwriter taps into the lessons from her “Momma,” as she soulfully shares her disdain over the effects of lost love.

The visual highlights Rizwan’s thoughts as she showcases the ups and downs in her relationship.

Good song, but someone may need to tell Rizwan that love is good, bad, and ugly.

“Momma” can be found on Rizwan’s October 2018 ‘The Introduction‘ EP.

IG: https://www.instagram.com/Rizwan_iz_soulful/