Fresh off the release of her new EP, Myself, rising R&B artist Kiana Ledé returns with a music video for “Bouncin,” featuring Migos member Offset.

The clip features a load of sexy women dancing around Kiana, including on poles, as she delivers the catchy bop. Offset comes through for a quick flossin’ episode.

Kiana’s ‘Myself’ EP features six eargasmic offerings; her single “EX” is steadily rising on streaming platforms with over 30 million streams on Spotify and reached top 15 at Rhythm radio, top 30 at urban radio and entered the top 40 on pop charts.

Kiana was first known for her supreme re-imagining of Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” which amassed over 40 million cumulative plays, and her “One Dance x Needed Me Mash Up,” which clocked over 3.6 million Spotify streams and soared to #1 on Spotify’s coveted Global Viral Chart. To date, her YouTube Channel has generated 50 million-plus views and counting. Her single “Big Spender” from the blockbuster film FIFTY SHADES FREED has generated over 18.7 million streams on Spotify. Last year, she released her debut EP ‘Selfless’ and performed on her first North American tour opening for Ro James and Jessie J. In addition to music, she was a co-star on Rev Run’s new Netflix series “All About The Washingtons” and starred in season 2 of MTV’s hit show “Scream.”