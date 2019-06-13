Veteran R&B group Jagged Edge will release their tenth studio album, A Jagged Love Story, on July 15, 2019. The celebratory project is headed by the soulful first single, “Closest Thing to Perfect,” which now has a supporting music video.

In the ROYALRAE-directed clip, the fellas continue to swoon their female fans, this time in an adventurous and mystic setting.

‘A Jagged Love Story’ follows the groups 2017 release, ‘The Layover.’

You can also catch JE on tour if you’re close to any of the below locations:

Live Show Dates – June 2019

6/15 – Louisville KY

6/21 – Cleveland, OH

6/22 – Sterling Heights, MI

6/30 – Columbia, SC