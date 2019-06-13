Singer and model Cassie has announced she’s pregnant with her first child, just eight months after splitting from ex-boyfriend Diddy.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old entertainer took to Instagram and revealed the news that she and boyfriend, personal trainer Alex Fine, are expecting a daughter together.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever,” Cassie wrote alongside a slideshow of pictures of herself and her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Alex shared a heartfelt letter he’d penned to his unborn daughter, writing: “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable… I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first.”

Promising to show his daughter a “healthy relationship”, Alex continued: “I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry. I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off.

“I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath… You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

The pregnancy news comes just eight months after Cassie and Diddy parted ways last October after 11 years together. She and Alex went public with their relationship in December.

Congrats to the happy couple.