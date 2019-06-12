Singer/songwriter Eve-Yasmine releases another touching music video, this one for the feel-good single, “Misty.”

Produced by Casablanca based music producer Jewl and penned by Eve, the pop song oozes romance as the London-based artist continues to showcase her creative diversity. Filled with heartbreak, attitude, and reflection, the song focuses on an undeniable connection with a lost ex-lover.

“We’ve never actually met in person, we both share Moroccan heritage and initially connected via Instagram, sending voice notes and emails to make MISTY,” Eve said about working with Jewl.

Press photos by photographer Christina Mitrea